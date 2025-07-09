Nvidia Breaks $4 Trillion Barrier—Benzinga Poll Predicted It First

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA became the first company ever to reach a $4 trillion market capitalization on Wednesday.

The impressive milestone, which puts Nvidia in the history books, was correctly predicted by Benzinga readers who picked between three tech giants in a recent poll.

What Happened: Nvidia traces its roots to being created at a Denny's restaurant from which it has come a long way to become the most valuable company in the world – a title it has earned multiple times over the last two years.

Nvidia became the ninth company to pass the $1 trillion market capitalization milestone back in May 2023. The company then quickly surpassed more milestones over the last two years. It has fought back and forth with Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc. AAPL to claim the title of the most valuable company on multiple occasions.

By hitting the $4 trillion milestone ahead of Microsoft and Apple, the company takes its place in history and disrupts a streak from Apple as the iPhone maker was the first U.S. company to be valued at $1 trillion, $2 trillion and $3 trillion market cap milestones.

In late June, Benzinga polled its readers to ask which of these three tech giants would reach the $4 trillion market cap first.

The results on Instagram were:

Nvidia: 79%

Microsoft: 14%

Apple: 7%

The results on Threads were:

Nvidia: 79%

Microsoft: 17%

Apple: 4%

At the time, Nvidia had the market capitalization lead at $3.85 trillion, with Microsoft and Apple following closely behind at $3.70 trillion and $3.06 trillion, respectively.

Overall, Nvidia significantly won the polls with nearly 80% of the vote, ranking well ahead of the other two companies.

Here are the current market capitalizations as of Wednesday, July 9:

Nvidia: $4.00 trillion

Microsoft: $3.76 trillion

Apple: $3.14 trillion

Nvidia passing the milestone comes with the stock up 18.3% year-to-date and up 24.5% over the last year. Nvidia's gain of more than 1,400% over the last five years is significantly higher than that of its two peers.

Microsoft stock is up 20.4% year-to-date and 9.6% over the last 12 months. The stock has increased by 135% over the last five years.

Apple stock is down 13.7% year-to-date and 8.0% over the last 12 months. The stock has increased by 119% over the last five years.

Read Also: Humble Beginnings: Like NVIDIA, Reddit Was Founded Inside A Restaurant

What's Next: While Nvidia's rise to become the first $4 trillion company is historical, Benzinga readers are betting on more gains for the tech giant over the next 18 years.

President Donald Trump announced a plan to give parents $1,000 to invest for their children at birth. Benzinga asked readers which of the Magnificent 7 stocks they would invest $1,000 in today and hold for the next 18 years.

Here are the results:

Nvidia: 21%

Apple: 17%

Alphabet Inc: 14%

Meta Platforms: 14%

Amazon.com Inc: 12%

Microsoft: 12%

Tesla: 10%

The winner of the poll was Nvidia, with 21% of readers picking this stock as the one they would invest in and hold for the next 18 years to add wealth to their children’s investment account. Apple was a close second at 17%, with Alphabet and Meta tied for third at 14%.

Tesla ranked last in the poll of the Mag 7 stocks with 10% of the vote, while Microsoft and Amazon tied for fifth with 12%.

Benzinga readers are predicting big things for Nvidia in the future.

The company will report second-quarter financial results in late August. Nvidia previously guided for second-quarter revenue to be $45.0 billion, +/- 2%, which includes a loss of $8.0 billion in H20 revenue due to the export controls.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said at the time that the company's Blackwell AI supercomputer is in full-scale production and demand for the company's AI infrastructure is "incredibly strong."

“AI inference token generation has surged tenfold in just one year, and as AI agents become mainstream, the demand for AI computing will accelerate. Countries around the world are recognizing AI as essential infrastructure — just like electricity and the internet — and NVIDIA stands at the center of this profound transformation," Huang said.

