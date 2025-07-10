Tech giant NVIDIA Corporation NVDA became the first company to be valued at more than $4 trillion on Wednesday, beating out the likes of Microsoft Corp MSFT and Apple Inc AAPL to accomplish the feat.

Just how big is Nvidia now with a $4 trillion market capitalization? Here's a comparison.

What Happened: Nvidia has surged in value in recent years, passing the $4 trillion milestone around two years after first joining the $1 trillion market capitalization club.

While Apple was the first U.S. company to hit the $1 trillion, $2 trillion and $3 trillion market capitalization milestones, Nvidia jumped those, hitting $4 trillion first and is the world's most valuable company.

Nvidia is trading down on Thursday and slightly under the $4 trillion market cap with a current value of $3.96 trillion.

How big is $3.96 trillion? Well, on Thursday, the market cap of Nvidia was higher than the following three companies combined:

Meta Platforms Inc META : $1.82 trillion

: $1.82 trillion Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK : $1.03 trillion

: $1.03 trillion Tesla Inc TSLA : $980 million

Add them up and you get $3.83 trillion, which means there's still money left over. You could even add in a company like Comcast Corporation, worth $134 billion, and they equal the market capitalization of Nvidia.

That's pretty impressive. It's also impressive when you consider Nvidia was founded inside a Denny's restaurant and is now worth more than the combined value of companies started by some of the richest people around the world.

Meta was founded by Mark Zuckerberg, who is the second richest person in the world ($258 billion). Berkshire has been led by Warren Buffett, who created the modern-day version of the company and is now the ninth richest person in the world ($144 billion).

Tesla counts Elon Musk as the CEO and one of the key figures in the formation of the current version of the company. Musk is the world's richest person, worth an estimated $347 billion.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is the 10th richest person in the world, worth $142 billion, ranking just behind Buffett. Huang recently entered the top 10 richest list with the surge in Nvidia shares in recent days.

What's Next: While Apple was first to $1 trillion, $2 trillion and $3 trillion, there's a chance that the torch has been passed and Nvidia as the first to $4 trillion — and possibly to $5 trillion.

Nvidia stock is up 1,448.8% over the last five years and investors see more gains coming.

Benzinga readers are betting on more gains for the tech giant over the next 18 years.

President Donald Trump announced a plan to give parents $1,000 to invest for their children at birth. Benzinga asked readers which of the Magnificent 7 stocks they would invest $1,000 in today and hold for the next 18 years.

Here are the results:

Nvidia : 21%

: 21% Apple: 17%

17% A lphabet Inc: 14%

14% Meta Platforms : 14%

: 14% Amazon.com Inc: 12%

12% Microsoft: 12%

12% Tesla: 10%

The winner of the poll was Nvidia, with 21% of readers picking this stock as the one they would invest in and hold for the next 18 years to add wealth to their children's investment account. Apple was a close second at 17%, with Alphabet and Meta tied for third at 14%.

If Nvidia can generate strong returns going forward, there's also a good chance that Huang climbs further up the billionaire list and could pass the likes of Buffett, Zuckerberg, and even Musk.

