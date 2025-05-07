May 7, 2025 4:56 PM 1 min read

AppLovin Stock Shakes Off Short Seller Report, Shares Surge On Q1 Earnings Beat

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Applovin Corp APP reported financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

Q1 Earnings: AppLovin reported first-quarter revenue of $1.48 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.38 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.67 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.45 per share.

Total revenue was up 40% year-over-year. Advertising revenue grew 71% year-over-year, while Apps revenue declined 14%. Cash flow from operations was $832 million in the quarter and free cash flow came in at $826 million. Applovin ended the quarter with approximately $551 million in cash and cash equivalents.

AppLovin also announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its mobile gaming business to privately held Tripledot Studios for $400 million in cash, combined with a 20% ownership stake in Tripledot. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

Outlook: AppLovin expects second-quarter advertising revenue in the range of $1.195 billion to $1.215 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter advertising adjusted EBITDA of $970 million to $990 million.

AppLovin executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

APP Price Action: Applovin shares were trading lower before the short report from Muddy Waters Research. The stock was up 17.32% in Wednesday’s after-hours session, trading at $355.320 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

