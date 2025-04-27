Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending April 25:

Construction Partners ROAD: The civil infrastructure company you may never have heard of saw strong interest from Benzinga readers during the week. The increased interest comes ahead of second-quarter financial results scheduled for May 9. Analysts expect the company to report a loss of nine cents per share, down from a loss of 2 cents per share in last year's second quarter. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly revenue of $559.6 million, up from $371.4 million in last year's second quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight of the last 10 quarters and revenue in nine of the last 10 quarters, including six straight. In January, the stock was the target of a short report from Spruce Point alleging the company has a weak backlog, revenue growth failures. The report said the stock could fall by up to 50%. In February, the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 42% year-over-year and said it had a record backlog of $2.66 billion. The company's recent acquisitions grow the company's presence in Oklahoma, Texas and Alabama, which could defend off part of the short report that said the company was reliant on Florida and seeing declining revenue in the state.

The stock was up around 5% over the last week, as seen on the Benzinga Pro chart below, with shares up 55% over the last year.

Williams Companies WMB: The midstream energy company saw increased interest from readers ahead of first-quarter financial results on May 5. Analysts expect the company to report first-quarter earnings per share of 56 cents, down from 59 cents per share in last year's first quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in more than 10 straight quarters. Analysts expect the company to report first-quarter revenue of $2.90 billion, up from $2.77 billion in last year's first quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in six of the last 10 quarters. The company received at least five price target increases from analysts in the month of March ahead of quarterly results.

RBC Bearings RBC: The precision bearings company makes products for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries and investors are increasingly looking at the stock with fourth-quarter financial results likely to come in May. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $2.70, up from $2.47 in last year's fourth quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates in six of the last eight quarters. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly revenue of $440.3 million, up from $413.7 million in last year's fourth quarter. RBC has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two of the last four quarters, but missed estimates in six of the last 10 quarters. Truist maintained a Buy rating on the stock recently, while lowering the price target from $410 to $375. The company saw third-quarter net sales up 5.5% year-over-year with Aerospace/Defense up 10.7% year-over-year. Investors and analysts will likely be looking for more growth in the fourth quarter and positive comments on the company's industries. RBC executives said they were preparing for volume recovery from customers throughout 2025.

Casella Waste Systems CWST: The waste removal company saw strong interest from readers ahead of first-quarter financial results coming on May 1. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 10 cents, up from a loss of one cent per share in last year's first quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings in five of the last 10 quarters. Estimates for revenue call for a quarterly total of $404.3 million, up from $341.0 million in last year's first quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates in three of the last four quarters and five of the last 10 for revenue. Investors and analysts could be turning to a company like Casella with waste services a mostly recession proof and industry that could avoid tariffs. Casella has also been aggressive with acquisitions, adding eight businesses in the last fiscal year that will add over $200 million in annualized revenue. The company has also acquired three businesses already in fiscal 2025, set to add $40 million in annualized revenue. Along with quarterly results, Casella will report at a Stifel analyst event on May 5.

Applovin Corporation APP: The advertising tech company returns to the Stock Whisper Index and could see increased interest thanks to upcoming quarterly earnings. The stock has been one of the top performers in the last year, but saw several short reports send shares lower. Analysts expect the company to report first-quarter earnings per share of $1.44, up from 67 cents per share in last year's first quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in seven straight quarters. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion, up from $1.06 billion in last year's first quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters and eight of the last 10 quarters overall. Analysts have been keeping their neutral or buy ratings with most lowering the price target. The stock remains up 300% over the last year, but shares are well off the 52-week high of $525.04.

