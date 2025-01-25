Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

Markets ended on a high note this week as investor optimism pushed stocks to record levels. The strongest performer was the Dow, advancing 2.2%, followed by gains of 1.7% in both the Nasdaq and S&P 500. The latter broke through the 6,100-point barrier, setting fresh records.

At the Davos economic summit, President Donald Trump outlined his vision for American leadership in emerging technologies. His speech emphasized making the U.S. a dominant force in both AI and cryptocurrency markets, backed by new executive actions.

The cryptocurrency market reflected this enthusiasm, with Bitcoin BTC/USD touching a new peak at $109,000 before consolidating within a tight trading band.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Tech Stocks Rise After Trump Announces AI Infrastructure Investment,” by Adam Eckert, reports that AI-related tech stocks, including ARM Holdings plc ARM and Oracle Corp. ORCL, surged after President Trump announced a $500 billion AI infrastructure investment called Project Stargate, with backing from OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle to build new data centers and create over 100,000 jobs.

“Anthropic Gains Big With Google Backing, Aims for $60 Billion Valuation and Surging AI Revenue,” by Anusuya Lahiri , reports that Alphabet Inc. GOOGL has invested over $1 billion in AI startup Anthropic, intensifying competition with Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Meta Platforms Inc. META, as the company’s valuation could reach $60 billion with annualized revenue hitting $1 billion.

“Bets Favoring Dogecoin ETF Approval In 2025 Jump After Bitwise’s Delaware Filing—Top Trader Paints Over 4000% Upside For Memecoin,” by Aniket Verma, reports on Bitwise Asset Management’s filing for a Dogecoin DOGE/USD ETF in Delaware, sparking bullish forecasts with some analysts predicting a potential 4000% surge, contingent on broader market conditions and regulatory approvals.

The Bears

“Tesla Lost $15 Billion In Brand Value In 2024, Report Says: Did Elon Musk’s Political Push Hurt EV Giant?,” by Chris Katje, reports that Tesla Inc. TSLA dropped in global brand rankings, with analysts attributing the decline to Elon Musk's political statements and alignment with Trump, which may have influenced consumer sentiment.

“Bitcoin Is A Meme Coin’ Says Peter Schiff, Critics Clap Back: ‘Goldbugs Are No Different From Bitcoin Maxis’,” by Khyathi Dalal, reports on Peter Schiff’s renewed criticism of Bitcoin as “fool’s gold” and a meme coin, lacking real monetary properties, while crypto proponents argue that gold’s value also relies on perception.

“Amazon Pauses Drone Deliveries In Texas, Arizona After Crashes, Plans Safety Upgrades,” by Anusuya Lahiri, reports that Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has temporarily halted drone deliveries in Texas and Arizona following recent crashes. The company is addressing software issues in its MK30 drone model and aims to resume operations after receiving FAA approval.

