Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq gained 3.7%, 2.9%, and 2.5% this week, respectively, with all three posting their strongest advances in weeks.

A December inflation report, showing a 2.9% rise and softer core inflation, fueled optimism for potential Fed rate cuts this year. Financial stocks surged 6% as major banks reported stellar earnings, with Goldman Sachs jumping 11% to record highs.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin BTC/USD crossed $100,000 amid optimism surrounding crypto-friendly policies expected under the incoming Trump administration.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Tesla Stock ‘Valuation Is Full’: Analyst Flags Long-Term Growth Opportunities With Robotaxis, FSD,” by Chris Katje, discusses a Goldman Sachs analyst’s insights on Tesla Inc. TSLA, forecasting $115 million in 2027 revenue from robotaxis as Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology advances.

“Dogecoin To Hit New All-Time High After Trump Is Sworn In? Influencer Says Pattern ‘Nearly Identical’ To Last Inauguration,” by Aniket Verma, highlights speculation among influencers that Dogecoin DOGE/USD could replicate its post-inauguration rally from 2021, with one suggesting DOGE might double to $0.73 if historical patterns repeat.

“DOGE Fears For Defense Contractors Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman ‘Overblown,’ Analyst Says,” by Erica Kollmann, features an analyst initiating coverage on Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT and Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC with Buy ratings and targets of $579 and $544, dismissing concerns tied to Donald Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency as exaggerated.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Oil Could Hit $90, Goldman Sachs Says: ‘Trump May Not Ease Sanctions’ On Russia

CoreCivic, Geo Group Rally By Double Digits Since Election Day: Why Trump Boosts Private Prison Stocks

Taiwan Semiconductor Projects AI Revenue To Double In 2025, Highlights Advanced Packaging As Growth Driver: Analyst

The Bears

“Meta’s Content Moderation Changes Alarm Advertisers as Zuckerberg Aligns with Trump and Musk,” by Anusuya Lahiri, reports on Meta Platforms Inc. META adopting a “free speech” content moderation style inspired by Elon Musk’s X, raising advertiser concerns over harmful content.

“Drone Maker Red Cat ‘Set To Be Blown Out Of The Sky’: Short Seller Claims Management Set ‘Almost Impossible’ Expectations,” by Adam Eckert, covers Kerrisdale Capital's short position on Red Cat Holdings Inc. RCAT, arguing the company’s valuation is inflated by unrealistic expectations surrounding its U.S. Army SRR drone contract, which the firm says bears “almost no relationship to reality.”

“Apple Sees Market Share Decline in 2024 as Chinese Smartphone Brands Surge Globally: IDC,” by Anusuya Lahiri, highlights Apple Inc. AAPL losing global market share to Chinese competitors like Xiaomi Corp. XIACF XIACY as smartphone shipments grew 6.4% in 2024, driven by affordable premium offerings and aggressive pricing in emerging markets.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

US Semiconductor Sanctions Spell Trouble for Nvidia, But May Benefit Big Tech

Southwest Airlines Is Sued By Department Of Transportation Over ‘Chronically Delayed’ Flights

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Will Struggle When Bitcoin’s Volatility Falls, Says Arthur Hayes — I Would Not Trade MSTR At All

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.