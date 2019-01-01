QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Xiaomi is a technology product and services company founded in early 2010, focusing mainly on smartphones and Internet of Things products and related Internet services. An early adopter of online smartphone sales, Xiaomi uses Android as its operating system but has its own customized user interface called MIUI. As competition in its home Chinese smartphone market intensified and growth has slowed, it has expanded into other markets and has become the smartphone market leader in India and is gaining market share in Europe. In 2020, from a country perspective, 50% of its overall revenue was generated in mainland China, down from 94% in 2015. The company listed on the Hong Kong market at the beginning of July 2018.

Xiaomi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xiaomi (XIACY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xiaomi (OTCPK: XIACY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xiaomi's (XIACY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xiaomi.

Q

What is the target price for Xiaomi (XIACY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xiaomi

Q

Current Stock Price for Xiaomi (XIACY)?

A

The stock price for Xiaomi (OTCPK: XIACY) is $9.5 last updated Today at 4:57:46 PM.

Q

Does Xiaomi (XIACY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xiaomi.

Q

When is Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACY) reporting earnings?

A

Xiaomi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xiaomi (XIACY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xiaomi.

Q

What sector and industry does Xiaomi (XIACY) operate in?

A

Xiaomi is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.