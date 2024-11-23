Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 2% this week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each rising approximately 1.7%. Despite NVIDIA Corp. NVDA surpassing analysts’ expectations for Q3 earnings and revenue, its stock traded flat, leaving the market’s rebound to unfold independently of its AI momentum.

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL faced a steep decline after the DOJ pushed for Chrome’s divestiture, erasing over $120 billion in market cap on Thursday.

On the economic side, November saw strong U.S. private sector growth, with S&P Global’s PMI showing the services sector expanding at its fastest rate since March 2022, while inflation pressures eased, aiding the Fed’s outlook.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“EXCLUSIVE: Bitcoin Advocate Anthony Pompliano Says Coinbase Is Similar To Apple, ‘Has Something That Can’t Be Bought’,” by Chris Katje, features Anthony Pompliano comparing Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN to Apple Inc. AAPL, emphasizing its trust and brand power as a leading crypto platform attracting new investors during a pro-crypto administration.

“Dogecoin Millionaire Shares $50 Million Meme Coin Strategy For 2025: Pepe, Brett Are This Bull Run’s DOGE, Shiba Inu,” by Khyathi Dalal, details Glauber Contessoto‘s diversified $50 million investment strategy for 2025. The strategy predicts that Pepe PEPE/USD and Brett BRT/USD will dominate the next bull market, following the success patterns of Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

“Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Takes Wall Street By Storm, Becomes Second-Most Traded Stock After Nvidia,” by Aniket Verma, highlights MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR surpassing trading volumes of Tesla Inc. TSLA and Apple Inc., finishing second to NVIDIA Corp. after a surge in Bitcoin-related BTC/USD market interest.

The Bears

“Nvidia Stock Historically Drops In December After Q3 Earnings,” by Piero Cingari, highlights that NVIDIA Corp. has historically struggled in December, with an average 1.84% decline and only 40% of Decembers closing positive since 2014, despite strong Q3 earnings.

“Netflix Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over Streaming Crashes During Jake Paul, Mike Tyson Fight,” by Chris Katje, reports on Netflix Inc. NFLX facing legal action for technical issues during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, which attracted over 108 million viewers, making it the most-streamed sporting event ever but resulting in service disruptions that sparked subscriber lawsuits.

“Muddy Waters’ Carson Block Bets Against E.L.F. Beauty: Short Seller Says Retailer’s Financials Show ‘Major Red Flag’,” by Adam Eckert, details Carson Block‘s short position against e.l.f. Beauty Inc. ELF, alleging inflated revenues of $135-$190 million over three quarters, citing discrepancies between reported growth and U.S. Customs import data.

