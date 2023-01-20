Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 2% Over 6 Months: 'You've Got A Real Winner There'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Weyerhaeuser Co WY a lot.

When asked about Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, he said, "People are worried about the Republicans and defense budget. I’m worried about the Ukrainians and defending them, and I think Lockheed Martin plays a key role."

Cramer said he likes MPLX LP MPLX, "I like the cash flows. I like the pipelines," he added.

"I want you to hold on, " Cramer said, when asked about Dow Inc DOW. "Keep it at a 5% yield, buy some more if it goes 5.5%."

The "Mad Money" host prefers Sempra Energy SRE over National Fuel Gas Co NFG at this point.

When asked about ABM Industries Inc ABM, he said, "You’ve got a real winner there."

"I wish it would be cheaper," Cramer said when asked about Waste Management, Inc. WM.

Cramer said Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is the "perfect way to be able to play the Inflation Reduction Act."

When asked about Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc SNCY, Cramer said, "Why do we have to fool around in that when we’ve got United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL?"

"As long as you understand that this is a speculative stock and you could lose some money in it, it’s fine by me," Cramer said about Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX.

Photo via Shutterstock.