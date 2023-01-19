5 Health Care Stocks That Are Diving - And May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Synaptogenix, Inc. SNPX

Synaptogenix, last month, announced results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of advanced Alzheimer's disease, in which the primary endpoint was not met with statistical significance. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.96 .

RSI Value: 25.96

25.96 SNPX Price Action: Shares of Synaptogenix dropped 7.5% to settle at $1.11 on Wednesday.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS

Novo Integrated Sciences recently entered an agreement to purchase 100% of shares of SWAG in exchange for $1.00. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.1061.

RSI Value: 28.14

28.14 NVOS Price Action: Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences fell 6.1% to close at $0.1123 on Wednesday and added 0.9% in after-hours trading.

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH

Wells Fargo recently upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $68.00.

RSI Value: 26.32

26.32 TECH Price Action: Shares of Bio-Techne fell 1.1% to close at $79.99 on Wednesday and lost 3.1% in after-hours trading.

Century Therapeutics, Inc. IPSC

Century Therapeutics recently revealed an internal portfolio prioritization and capital allocation strategy that is expected to extend the cash runway into 2026. The company’s 52-week low is $4.44.

RSI Value: 23.16

23.16 IPSC Price Action: Shares of Century Therapeutics fell 0.2% to close at $4.52 on Wednesday and added 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE

Fate Therapeutics Director John Mendlein recently acquired a total of 124,679 shares at an average price of $5.60. The company has a 52-week low of $4.02.

RSI Value: 26.04

26.04 FATE Price Action: Shares of Fate Therapeutics rose 1.6% to close at $5.81 on Wednesday and lost 1.7% in after-hours trading.

