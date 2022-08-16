Warren Buffett's Berkshire Takes Another Bite Of Apple, Boosts Energy Holdings, Cashes Out Of Verizon: What 13F Filing Reveals

Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.’s (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) portfolio saw some noteworthy and a few other nominal changes in the second quarter, according to the company's 13F filing.
Apple Stake Increased: Berkshire had 894.8 million shares of tech giant Apple, Inc. AAPL at the end of the second quarter, up from 890.92 million at the end of the first quarter. The firm’s Apple stake is valued at $122.34 billion.
Other Major Additions
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN holding increased from 533,300 to 10.67 million shares (much of the increase may have to do with the 20-for-1 split that became effective on June 6).
- Berkshire’s holding of Michigan-based bank holding company Ally Financial, Inc. ALLY spiked from about 9 million to 30 million shares.
- Chevron Corporation CVX holding increased from 159.18 million to 161.42 million shares.
- Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY holding raised from 129.93 million to 158.55 million shares; Since the end of the second quarter, Berkshire bought more than $11 billion worth of shares and holds an over 20% stake in the oil company, according to the Associated Press.
- Paramount Global PARA holding hiked from 68.95 million to 78.42 million shares.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI stake increased from 64.32 million to 68.40 million shares; The video game developer has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corporation MSFT.
Divestments
- General Motors Corporation GM holding reduced from 62.05 million to 52.88 million shares.
- STORE Capital Corporation STOR stake more than halved from 14.76 million to 6.93 million shares.
Liquidations: Berkshire sold its entire 1.38 million holding in telecom giant Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ and 1.50 million shares in Royalty Pharma plc. RPRX, which owns a portfolio of pharmaceutical investments.
Status Quo On Major Bets: Berkshire held its positions unchanged in its major holdings, excluding Apple and Chevron.
- Coca-Cola Company, Inc. KO: 400 million
- American Express, Inc. AXP: 151.61 million
- Bank of America Corporation BAC: 1.01 billion
These five companies made up 69% of the aggregate fair value of Berkshire’s portfolio at the end of the second quarter, the company revealed in its 10-Q filing in early August.
What did Warren Buffett buy in Q2?
