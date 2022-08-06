Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter.

The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion at the end of Dec. 31, 2021, data from 10-Q filings show.

Holdings of debt securities of the U.S. Treasury, U.S. government corporations, and agencies saw an increase in fair value from $3.3 billion to $8.7 billion.

Delving on its equity holdings, Berkshire noted that the fair value of these at the end of June 30, 2022, was at $327.7 billion, down from $350.7 billion at the end of 2021.

Click on to read Warren Buffett's favorite dividend stocks

About 69% of the aggregate fair value was concentrated in the following companies:

Apple, Inc. AAPL - $125.1 billion (down 22.4% from Dec. 31, 2021)

- $125.1 billion (down 22.4% from Dec. 31, 2021) Bank of America Corporation BAC - $32.2 billion (down 30%)

- $32.2 billion (down 30%) Coca-Cola Company KO - $25.2 billion (up 6.3%)

- $25.2 billion (up 6.3%) Chevron Corporation CVX - $23.7 billion (Year-end 2021 data NA)

- $23.7 billion (Year-end 2021 data NA) American Express Company AXP - $21 billion (down 15.3%)

Apple, BofA, Coca-Cola, and American Express accounted for about 73% of the aggregate fair value at the end of 2021.

Berkshire noted that during the first six months of the year, it acquired about 17% of Occidental Petroleum CorporationOXY shares, having a fair value of $9.3 billion as of the end of June.

Berkshire’s Class A shares closed Friday’s session down 0.59% at $439,528.91, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Created with an image from Fortune Live Media on flickr