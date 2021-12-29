7 Top Benzinga Interviews You Must Watch From 2021: Tesla, Tilray, Dogecoin And More

2020 was a pandemic-stricken year that left many of us wondering what 2021 would bring. Would people continue to work remotely? Would Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reach $100,000? Would the SPAC trade remain hot? Are NFTs just JPEGs?

Ross Gerber Talks Market Opportunity, Why 'Tesla Is The Future' On Benzinga's 'Power Hour'

Release Date: May 12

May 12 Tickers Mentioned: TSLA, FUV, RBLX

TSLA, FUV, RBLX Featured: Ross Gerber

Anyone who thinks the stock market is going to go down for a long period of time is "missing the boat," Gerber says. He tells Benzinga that "Tesla is the future" and whenever Tesla falls below $600, he adds to his stock position.

Jenny Ta On How Dogecoin Could Reach $1-Trillion Market Cap

Release Date: May 21

May 21 Tickers Mentioned: DOGE, BTC

DOGE, BTC Featured: Jenny Ta

Ta tells Benzinga that $1 per Dogecoin is imminent, adding that she believes Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) will eventually reach a market cap of $1 trillion, valuing the cryptocurrency around $7 or $8 per coin. She refers to Bitcoin as "the cryptocurrency godfather."

EXCLUSIVE: Tilray CEO Talks Symbios, Aphria, Market Opportunities On 'Power Hour'

Release Date: June 9

June 9 Tickers Mentioned: TLRY

TLRY Featured: Irwin Simon

Irwin tells Benzinga that Tilray has an incredible footprint in the Canadian market and is excited about the potential reach it can have in the U.S. upon legalization. He talks about his consumer packaged goods background and how it plays a role in the vision for Tilray.

EXCLUSIVE: B-Real Talks About Cypress Hill's SNL Ban, Conan Lighting Up And Dr. Greenthumb's On 'Cannabis Hour'

Release Date: July 13

July 13 Tickers Mentioned: N/A

N/A Featured: B-Real (Cypress Hill)

It's great to see the long-time dream of owning and operating a cannabis company manifest through Dr. Greenthumb's, B-Real says. Dr. Greenthumb's is a cannabis brand and dispensary chain named after the Cypress Hill song "Dr. Greenthumb." He recalls how the rap group was banned from "Saturday Night Live" in 1993.

EXCLUSIVE: IonQ CEO Talks Partnerships With Google, Amazon, Microsoft

Release Date: July 22

July 22 Tickers Mentioned: IONQ, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT

IONQ, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT Featured: Peter Chapman

The fact that the company's competition has partnered with or invested in IonQ is an indication of where it stands in the quantum ecosystem, Chapman tells Benzinga: "we are that far ahead."

EXCLUSIVE: What The CryptoDads NFT Project Co-Founders Are Planning Next

Release Date: Sept. 17

Sept. 17 Tickers Mentioned: TWTR, NFLX, GME

TWTR, NFLX, GME Featured: Anthony Jay, JCrypto

"It was never meant to be something super serious like it turned into," but it goes to show that huge things can come from fun projects, Jay tells Benzinga. The founders talk NFT designs, as well as upcoming projects and plans.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: CryptoDads Founders Talk CryptoMoms, Release Roadmap 2.0 On 'Power Hour'

EXCLUSIVE: PLBY Group CEO Talks The Company's Transition To Web 3.0

Release Date: Dec. 10

Dec. 10 Tickers Mentioned: PLBY

PLBY Featured: Ben Kohn

"We are transforming this company into a web 3.0 company moving forward," Kohn tells Benzinga. Web 3.0 creates opportunities for the PLBY Group to flourish without the censorship issues it has faced in the past, he explains.

Photo: Fotocitizen from Pixabay.