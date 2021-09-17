EXCLUSIVE: What The CryptoDads NFT Project Co-Founders Are Planning Next

The wildly popular NFT project CryptoDads launched on Sept. 10 and has since sold out.

Why CryptoDads? The idea for the project came about after co-founder Anthony Jay noticed an increasing number of dads on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) who were interested in crypto, he said Thursday on Benzinga's new NFT show "The Roadmap."

The CryptoDads team set out to add a bit of parody to the trend of dads in crypto.

"It was never meant to be something super serious like it turned into," but it goes to show that huge things can come from fun projects, Jay told Benzinga.

More On CryptoDads NFTs: According to the project description on OpenSea, "CryptoDads is 10,000 randomly generated and unique art pieces carefully chosen by some of the greatest dads themselves."

Some of the inspiration for the artwork came from the animated comedy "Bob's Burgers," Jay said.

The base design was derived from an image of American actor Nick Offerman, best known for his roles in "Parks and Recreation" and "We're The Millers."

"I was trying to think 'who is the most dad-looking guy on the planet?' Well, Nick Offerman obviously," Jay said.

Jay then designed the "OG Dad" NFT and passed it along to CryptoDads artist Leya who began adding different traits to the art pieces.

The project relies less on the rarity of its traits and more on the relatability of the artwork, Jay said.

"People are actually finding CryptoDads that they relate to and they're kind of finding that emotional connection to them, which is what we love to see because we have an emotional connection to this as well."

The team recently donated $30,000 to Movember, a charitable organization for mental health and suicide prevention and has plans to donate to more charities including a cancer research fund.

The CryptoDads Boom: The project has been a major success and the community has grown with it, highlighted by the CryptoDads Discord, which currently has more than 53,000 members.

Co-founder JCrypto, who interviewed alongside Jay, said he began reaching out to people in other NFT communities to bring attention to the CryptoDads project.

The team focused on growing the project organically and it has blown up since, JCrypto said.

The project has even gained some attention from celebrities including musical artist Steve Aoki and Denver Broncos players Von Miller and Brandon McManus. The CryptoDads team released a "CryptoDads Honorary Members" collection featuring said celebrities. JCrypto noted that the collection is completely separate from the original CryptoDads project and reaffirmed that the original project will never have more than 10,000 art pieces.

The CryptoDads team has been contacted by multiple writers who have written content for animated series on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), JCrypto said.

"From what they say, there has been talks in the media world about a [possible] CryptoDads show. That's beyond any real discussions we've had with them, but apparently that's something that's going on in their industry."

The CryptoDads founders said they will be releasing a CryptoMoms project soon, followed by a CryptoTots project.

The CryptoDads team isn't stopping there, as it hopes to turn the overwhelmingly popular NFT project into a tech company. CryptoDads is working on a "Blockchain Lawn Mower Racing Game" and has plans to open a creative studio in Denver, Colorado to create a metaverse.

So join them on their journey and "experience a thrill that you haven't had since a midnight launch party at GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME)."

See the co-founders discuss their favorite CryptoDads traits, dad jokes, other NFTs and more: