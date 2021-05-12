Ross Gerber Talks Market Opportunity, Why 'Tesla Is The Future' On Benzinga's 'Power Hour'

Anyone who thinks the stock market is going to go down for a long period of time is "missing the boat," Ross Gerber, the founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, told Benzinga Wednesday.

Inflation is a great sign, Gerber said on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour," adding that people have an opportunity to get their businesses back and be better than they were before.

The recent market sell-off presents a huge opportunity to add to investment positions, he said.

Gerber On Tesla: "When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) gets below $600, I buy it," Gerber said Wednesday.

He describes Tesla as the most incredible investment opportunity for investors over the next decade. The Tesla value proposition becomes more and more relevant with time, Gerber said.

The genius of Elon Musk is clear, he said, adding that "Tesla is the future."

Related Link: A Seasonal Trading Opportunity Is Approaching For Tesla, Jim Cramer Says

Gerber On Arcimoto: Gerber thinks that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) presents a tremendous opportunity for electric vehicle investors, but said the company is early stage, so it should be looked at as long-term investment.

Once the company enters scaled production, it will be successful, Gerber told Benzinga, adding that the story should get interesting in 2022.

Gerber On Roblox: Gerber said he hopes Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) goes down further so he can buy more shares.

The valuation is high, Gerber said, telling Benzinga that he loves the company, so he would add the stock on weakness.

Gerber referred to Roblox as the "YouTube of gaming."

It's much more than just a video game company, he said, adding that Roblox is a platform for building and playing games, as well as a social media platform for kids.

"I think Roblox has an incredible future" as a company, Gerber said.

Related Link: Wedbush's Michael Pachter Talks Stocks Well-Positioned As Work-At-Home Becomes A Permanent Trend