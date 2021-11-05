EXCLUSIVE: CryptoDads Founders Talk CryptoMoms, Release Roadmap 2.0 On 'Power Hour'

The popular NFT project CryptoDads was followed up with the release of the CryptoMoms NFT project. Each CryptoMom was free to mint for all CryptoDad holders.

"We just wanted to make sure we were providing value to the community without having them have to again buy another NFT from us," CryptoDads co-founder Anthony Jay said Wednesday in an exclusive interview on Benzinga's new NFT show "The Roadmap."

The Details: A lot of people have been wondering whether CryptoMoms will have utility separate from the CryptoDads project, Jay said.

"Yes, we're working on a lot of cool things for CryptoMoms' utility to make sure people who hold CryptoMoms, you know, it's going to be worth it for them."

Jay told Benzinga that he is a fan of all of the cat traits in the CryptoMoms project. He is also a big fan of the night vision and viking helmet.

In general, he likes the "more simple looking moms," he said.

"They are super realistic and people relate to those more than the crazy ones so I actually appreciate the simple moms a lot."

Co-founder JCrypto, who interviewed alongside Jay, said he is also a fan of the cat traits, as well as the rainbow catfish trait.

What's Next: Holders of both CryptoDads and CryptoMoms will be eligible for future utility, including breeding of CryptoTots.

"We want to make sure that there's longevity in everything that we do and that's why everything that we do has to be extremely well thought out and planned," JCrypto said.

The CryptoDads founders went on to discuss the details of their newly updated roadmap 2.0 with Benzinga.

See the full interview here: