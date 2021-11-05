EXCLUSIVE: CryptoDads Founders Talk CryptoMoms, Release Roadmap 2.0 On 'Power Hour'

byAdam Eckert
November 5, 2021 11:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: CryptoDads Founders Talk CryptoMoms, Release Roadmap 2.0 On 'Power Hour'

The popular NFT project CryptoDads was followed up with the release of the CryptoMoms NFT project. Each CryptoMom was free to mint for all CryptoDad holders.

"We just wanted to make sure we were providing value to the community without having them have to again buy another NFT from us," CryptoDads co-founder Anthony Jay said Wednesday in an exclusive interview on Benzinga's new NFT show "The Roadmap."

The Details: A lot of people have been wondering whether CryptoMoms will have utility separate from the CryptoDads project, Jay said. 

"Yes, we're working on a lot of cool things for CryptoMoms' utility to make sure people who hold CryptoMoms, you know, it's going to be worth it for them."

Jay told Benzinga that he is a fan of all of the cat traits in the CryptoMoms project. He is also a big fan of the night vision and viking helmet.

In general, he likes the "more simple looking moms," he said.

"They are super realistic and people relate to those more than the crazy ones so I actually appreciate the simple moms a lot."

Co-founder JCrypto, who interviewed alongside Jay, said he is also a fan of the cat traits, as well as the rainbow catfish trait. 

What's Next: Holders of both CryptoDads and CryptoMoms will be eligible for future utility, including breeding of CryptoTots.

"We want to make sure that there's longevity in everything that we do and that's why everything that we do has to be extremely well thought out and planned," JCrypto said.

From Last Month: EXCLUSIVE: What The CryptoDads NFT Project Co-Founders Are Planning Next 

The CryptoDads founders went on to discuss the details of their newly updated roadmap 2.0 with Benzinga.

See the full interview here:

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Top Stories Exclusives Markets Interview

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Sneaky Vampire Syndicate Creators Step Into The Light On 'The Roadmap'

EXCLUSIVE: Sneaky Vampire Syndicate Creators Step Into The Light On 'The Roadmap'

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate NFT project has surged in popularity and the team is expanding its roadmap. read more
Data Shows 78% Of Shiba Inu Holders Are Making Money

Data Shows 78% Of Shiba Inu Holders Are Making Money

A vast majority of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) holders are still in profit according to data from The Block. read more
Crypto Whale Just Moved $235M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

Crypto Whale Just Moved $235M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $234,905,984 worth of Ethereum off Binance today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x4976a4a02f38326660d17bf34b431dc6e2eb2327 read more
Cryptocurrency The Graph Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency The Graph Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

The Graph's (CRYPTO: GRT) price has increased 5.41% over the past 24 hours to $1.01. Over the past week, GRT has experienced an uptick of over 17.0%, moving from $0.96 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $2.84. read more