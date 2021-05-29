Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AMC, Apple, Coinbase, CVS, Ford And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the last week.

The week's bullish calls included a Detroit automaker and gold and oil stocks.

The iPhone maker, EV leader and a stock popular with retail traders were among the bearish calls.

The big U.S. indexes ended the final trading week of May higher, led by a 2% or so gain in the Nasdaq. For the month, the Dow Jones industrials were up about 1%, while the S&P 500 was down fractionally and the Nasdaq was more than 3% lower.

Inflation worries eased somewhat during the week, with the 10-year Treasury pulling back and market volatility flagging into the holiday weekend. The commodities rally started to look tired, even as crude took a run at $70 a barrel. And COVID-19 worries are largely focused overseas.

With a strong first-quarter reporting season over and a six-week break before the next results start to roll in, second-quarter projections have begun. Many are wondering if the current quarter will be an improvement on the first.

Attention will turn to the Federal Reserve's June meeting, and whether the Fed still sees the economy as overheating and begins to taper. The past week also saw a big launch, and a big deal and another flurry of activity in GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

Mark Putrino's "Ford Stock Smashes Resistance, Looks To Continue Higher" discusses why last week's cryptocurrency meltdown was a blessing to shareholders of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) just when the stock seemed to be headed lower.

Also have a look at How Tesla, Ford, GM and Others Would Benefit From Biden Administration's Proposed EV Tax Credit Reform.

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) and Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) are Ark Invest picks that are rising from recent weakness and showing promising signs that they could be on the road to recovery. So says Sean Sechler's "Cathie Wood Stocks Rising from the Ashes."

See Cathie Wood Buys Another $42M In Twitter Stock, Also Adds DraftKings, Netflix for more Cathie Wood picks.

In "Coinbase Is A Leading Driver, Beneficiary Of Cryptocurrency Economy: JPMorgan," Shanthi Rexaline reveals why Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) may be an attractive investment option now.

For another take, check out Why Goldman Sachs Considers Coinbase A Good Way To Enter The Cryptocurrency Eco-System. "Are Gold Stocks Moving Back Into The Growth Phase?" by Wayne Duggan examines why big gold stocks like Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) are transitioning to a period of significant production growth.

In Priya Nigam's "Why Goldman Sachs Is Turning Bullish On Occidental Petroleum," discover what this analyst said should boost free cash flow at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) the rest of this year and the next.

The Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Why This Apple Stock Analyst Is Bearish: 'Expect Limited Innovation In The Next iPhone,'" find out why last year's strong iPhone cycle during the pandemic has set up Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for a lackluster one this year.

Also read Insider Accumulation And Cycle Forecast Show Warning Signals To Tesla And Apple investors.

Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is likely to be plagued by three concerns, according to the top analyst featured in "Why Wells Fargo Says Tesla's Present Is Perfect, Future Tense" by Shanthi Rexaline.

Tesla Model 3 Loses 'Top Pick' Status At Consumer Reports Following Radar-Sensor Removal offers more bearish news for the EV maker.

In "Rich Greenfield Explains His 1-Cent AMC Entertainment Price Target," Adam Eckert looks at why the recent moves in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) stock have nothing to do with a short squeeze.

"CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Shares Fall On Report Of Potential Amazon Entry Into Retail Pharmacy" by Kate White explores the impact that recent speculation has had on CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) and its peers.

Chris Katje's "'Space Tourism Is Hard But Still A Reality': Why Analyst Cut Virgin Galactic's Price Target After Flight" shows that, despite a successful test flight to space, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) still faces plenty of risks.

On the other hand, check out Here's How Much Gains Cathie Wood Has Missed Out On This Month By Selling Virgin Galactic Stock.

