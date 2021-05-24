 Skip to main content

Why Wells Fargo Says Tesla's Present Is Perfect, Future Tense
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have come off notably from a split-adjusted high of $900.40 in late January.

Notwithstanding the sell-off, an analyst at Wells Fargo Securities has a cautious stance on the electric vehicle pioneer.

The Tesla Analyst: Colin Langan initiated coverage of Tesla shares with an Equal-weight rating and $590 price target.

The Tesla Takeaways: Even with the recent declines, Tesla's stock is pricing in sales of over 12 million units in 10 years, analyst Langan said in a note. This is larger than any global automaker, he said. 

In the near-term, deliveries will continue to surprise to the upside, giving support to the Tesla bulls, Langan said. 

Related Link: Tesla To Deliver Model S Plaid On June 3; Musk Calls It 'Fastest Production Car Ever'

On the other hand, the EV maker is likely to be plagued by three concerns, the analyst said: tapering demand for Model 3/Y vehicles, higher EV battery raw material costs and U.S. regulatory risk.

Negative headlines out of China will exacerbate demand worries given that China drove all of Tesla's market share gains over the last year, he said.

Intensifying global EV competition will also pressure Tesla, Langan added. 

EV battery raw material costs have spiked over 50%, the analyst said. This will add $25 per kilowatt-hour or $1,375 per vehicle  once contracts are reset, he said. 

The analyst sees U.S. regulatory risk around Autopilot. The failure to add driver monitoring, Langan said, heightens the risk of U.S. regulators mandating changes.

In a worst-case scenario, Tesla could be forced to disable the system, he said. 

TSLA Price Action: At last check, Tesla shares were adding 2.91% to $597.80. 

Related Link: Musk Says Russia Is On Tesla's Radar As Potential Production Hub: Report

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Apr 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Credit SuisseReiteratesNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Colin Langan electric vehicles EVs Wells Fargo SecuritiesAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

