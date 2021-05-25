Cathie Wood Buys Another $42M In Twitter Stock, Also Adds DraftKings, Netflix

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday bought 731,775 shares, estimated to be worth about $41.76 million, in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) — a day after The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold its entire stake in the social media company.

Shares of Twitter closed 4.81% higher at $57.06 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $80.75 and a low of $28.23.

The investment firm made the trades via two of its funds; the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).

The two ETFs together held over 10 million TWTR shares, worth about $549 million, as of Tuesday. No other Ark ETF holds shares of Twitter.

Twitter is steadily climbing up the Ark’s portfolio chart and is now ARKK's twenty-first largest investment among a total of 55 stocks and ARKW's fourth-largest investment among a total of 50 stocks.

At the start of the month, it ranked as ARKK's thirty-fourth largest investment among a total of 58 stocks and ARKW's eighth-largest investment among a total of 53 stocks.

The investment firm also bought 130,400 shares, estimated to be worth $6.24 million, of the daily fantasy sports company DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF). The investment firm also holds shares of the company via ARKK.

DraftKings shares closed 7.24% higher at $47.86 on Monday and were further up 1.34% in extended hours.

The investment firm bought 2,453 shares, estimated to be worth about $1.23 million in video streaming company Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) via its Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX). The investment firm also holds shares of the company via ARKW.

Netflix shares closed 1% higher at $502.90 on Monday.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on included Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH), LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE), JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD), and buys include Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY) and 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS).