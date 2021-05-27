Insider Accumulation And Cycle Forecast Show Warning Signals To Tesla And Apple investors

Today I want to focus on Insider Accumulation because it sends warning signs to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors.

Tesla Stock Forecast

The price action looks very interesting. TSLA stock shows signs of depreciation. But as you know I like to trade a mix of fundamental and technical analysis to have a higher chance of winning trade. The Insider Accumulation is just screaming on a weekly chart. It shows what smart money is doing. No matter what they say, the fact is they don’t buy Tesla. The Insider Accumulation is very low.

At the same time, Sentiment Index and Cycle Forecast show potential consolidation. It makes perfect sense – the price has broken below the trendline of the bearish flag. So, if we see a successful retest of that trendline, consider hedging your $TSLA investments (if you have one) with options or futures. The natural magnet in that case is 400 at least.

Apple Stock Forecast

$AAPL is flagging as well. However, unlike Tesla, it didn’t break down. But Insider Accumulation and Cycle Forecast are very bearish. On the other hand, Seasonal Forecast is bullish, while Sentiment Index indicates coming bounce up. With all that in mind, I want to add Apple to my watchlist as a short candidate if the trendline breaks to the downside. If that happens, bears will target $80 at least.

Moreover, we have clear signs of Wyckoff distribution on the weekly chart. However, we need more price action to confirm all events and phases before considering shorts.