EXCLUSIVE: March's 20 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro — Where Do Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, Applovin Stock Rank?

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most-searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for the month of March. Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on April 1 prices and do not include dividends.

1. Tesla Inc TSLA

2. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

Current Price: $556.96

52-Week Range: $493.86 to $613.23

Year-to-Date Return: -4.7%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 3 rd

February Search Rank: 3rd

3. NVIDIA Corp NVDA

Current Price: $108.05

52-Week Range: $75.61 to $153.13

Year-to-Date Return: -21.9%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 1st

February Search Rank: 2nd

4. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

Current Price: $468.31

52-Week Range: $413.07 to $540.90

Year-to-Date Return: -8.3%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 8 th

February Search Rank: 17th

5. MicroAlgo Inc MLGO

Current Price: $22

52-Week Range: $1.11 to $509.40

Year-to-Date Return: +517.9%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

February Search Rank: Not in Top 20

6. Palantir Technologies PLTR

Current Price: $82.83

52-Week Range: $20.33 to $125.41

Year-to-Date Return: +10.2%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 7 th

February Search Rank: 4th

7. Visionary Holdings GV

Current Price: $3.19

52-Week Range: $1 to $9.60

Year-to-Date Return: +30.7%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

February Search Rank: Not in Top 20

8. Apple Inc AAPL

Current Price: $221.45

52-Week Range: $164.08 to $260.09

Year-to-Date Return: -9.2%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 5 th

February Search Rank: 16th

9. Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI

Current Price: $34.59

52-Week Range: $17.25 to $106.90

Year-to-Date Return: +15.1%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 4 th

February Search Rank: 1st

10. D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS

Current Price: $7.37

52-Week Range: 75 cents to $11.95

Year-to-Date Return: -11.67%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

February Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in February.

11. Amazon.com Inc AMZN

12. Intel Corporation INTC

13. Broadcom Inc AVGO

14. CervoMed Inc CRVO

15. Plus Therapeutics PSTV

16. MicroStrategy Inc MSTR

17. Meta Platforms Inc META

18. Aclarion Inc ACON

19. Microsoft Corp MSFT

20. Applovin Corp APP

Why It's Important: Tesla retook the crown in March as the most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro, narrowly edgeing out the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. Tesla ranked first or second in many searches over the past two years and finished 2024 as the second most-searched ticker before falling to fifth place in February.

The Invesco QQQ Trust was one of the biggest gainers in March going from 17th place in February to fourth place in March. Apple also rejoined the top 10 going from 16th place to eighth place.

Super Mico Computer, which ranked first in the month of February, fell to ninth place in March. The company continues to be one of the most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in recent months.

The list of most-searched tickers in March looked significantly different, with only seven of the top 10 coming from the list of the 20 most-searched tickers in February. Of those seven tickers, five ranked in the top 10 in both February and March.

Newcomers in March included MicroAlgo, Visionary Holdings and D-Wave Quantum. Each of these stocks had major news in the month.

MicroAlgo announced a $20 million offering in March

Visionary Holdings announced a $1 billion financing deal with Qatar's Alfardan Group to help support R&D and global expansion of new energy vehicles.

D-Wave reported fourth-quarter bookings of $18.3 million, up 502% year-over-year.

In the 11th through 20th positions, Amazon, Intel and Applovin were the carryovers from February's top 20 most-searched tickers. The stocks ranked 13th, 18th and 14th, respectively, in the month of March.

Of the 10 stocks ranked 11th to 20th, five were among the 20 most-searched tickers in 2024 with Amazon, Intel, MicroStrategy, Meta Platforms and Microsoft all ranking in the top 20.

Among the notable stocks to miss out on the March list was Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which ranked 11th in February and was the sixth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2024.

Read Next:

Photo: Insta_Photos via Shutterstock