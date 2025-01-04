Consumer Tech News (Dec 30-Jan 3): Apple Stops Selling iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone SE, Trump Seeks A 'Political Resolution' Of TikTok Ban & More

The European Union‘s (EU) USB-C directive has officially come into force, mandating a universal charging port for electronic devices. The directive, effective from 2025, requires mobile phones to feature a USB-C port.

Cyberhaven, a data-loss prevention startup, has confirmed a security breach involving its Google Chrome browser extension. Hackers managed to release a malicious update capable of stealing user passwords and session tokens.

President-elect Donald Trump has sought a “political resolution” of the TikTok ban, urging the Supreme Court to postpone a law that threatens to block the social media app.

Venezuela's Supreme Court has levied a $10 million fine against ByteDance-owned TikTok for its alleged failure to curb the spread of hazardous viral challenges.

Streaming & Music Platforms

Explicit content has been discovered in Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT search results, sparking user outrage over apparent moderation loopholes. A Reddit user shared a screenshot showing a pornographic video appearing in search results for British rapper M.I.A.

Netflix, Inc.‘s NFLX Squid Game is back in the spotlight with its second season, and fans are buzzing about the third and final season.

Smartphones

Samsung Electronics Co.’s SSNLF Galaxy S25 Slim, identified as model SM-S937, is reportedly not launching alongside the rest of the S25 series in early 2025.

Apple Inc. AAPL has stopped selling its iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and third-generation iPhone SE models across most EU countries.

A new leak reiterates that Apple is reportedly set to improve the display technology in its upcoming iPhone 17 series. Over the weekend, Weibo-based Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station said that supply chain materials support the rumors of a higher refresh rate for the standard iPhone 17.

Apple is offering discounts of up to 500 yuan ($68.50) on its iPhone 16 models in China as it faces increasing competition from Huawei Technologies. Apple has launched a rare promotional event in China, set to run from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2025.

Technology & Artificial Intelligence (AI )

Amid a surge in demand for AI chip package substrates, Ibiden Co., a significant supplier for Nvidia Corp. NVDA, is evaluating the possibility of hastening its production capacity expansion. This move comes as the company aims to keep pace with the growing needs of the AI industry.

Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest shared her optimistic outlook for 2025, highlighting advancements in robotics, energy storage, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and multiomics.

Encode, a nonprofit organization, has joined forces with Elon Musk in a legal effort to prevent OpenAI from transitioning into a for-profit entity. This move comes as Encode files a request to submit an amicus brief in support of Musk's injunction.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT-backed OpenAI has revealed its plans to evolve into a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). The company aims to balance shareholder and stakeholder interests while maintaining its public benefit mission.

