Trump Asks Supreme Court to Delay TikTok Ban As He Pursues A 'Political Resolution'

President-elect Donald Trump has sought a "political resolution" of the TikTok ban, urging the Supreme Court to postpone a law that threatens to block the social media app.

What Happened: The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Jan. 10 as it looks to rule on a law that requires TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. operations by January 19 or face a ban.

Trump's new position represents a departure from his 2020 efforts to ban TikTok due to its Chinese ownership.

Trump’s attorney, D. John Sauer, emphasized that Trump is not taking a stance on the case’s merits but is requesting a delay in the divestment deadline.

"Instead, he respectfully requests that the Court consider staying the Act’s deadline for divestment of January 19, 2025, while it considers the merits of this case, thus permitting President Trump’s incoming administration the opportunity to pursue a political resolution of the questions at issue in the case," Sauer said, according to the report.

TikTok, which boasts over 170 million users in the U.S., argues that its American operations are free from Chinese influence.

Critics, including free speech advocates, have condemned the law, comparing it to censorship practices seen in authoritarian regimes.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department and several state attorneys general maintain that Chinese control of TikTok poses a national security threat.

Why It Matters: The TikTok ban has significant implications for the U.S. economy, particularly affecting the $15 billion small business sector. The ban could disrupt the seven million small and medium-sized businesses that rely on the platform for revenue and brand growth.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged the Supreme Court to reject TikTok’s delay request, arguing that the platform seeks a less hostile Department of Justice under the Trump administration. His counsel, Michael A. Fragoso, dismissed TikTok’s First Amendment claims.

Additionally, U.S. lawmakers have directed Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. to prepare for TikTok’s removal from their app stores by Jan. 19, following a federal appeals court ruling.

