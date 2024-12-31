MagSafe Won't Be Phased Out By EU's New Directive: Here's Why MacBook Users Have Nothing To Worry About

The EU’s USB-C directive has officially come into force, mandating a universal charging port for electronic devices.

What Happened: The directive, effective from 2025, requires mobile phones to feature a USB-C port.

All 27 EU member states had until Dec. 28 to incorporate this directive into their national laws. The regulation covers a wide range of devices, including mobiles, tablets, digital cameras, and portable speakers, among others.

Laptop manufacturers have until April 28, 2026, to comply. However, certain high-power devices, like the Sony Group Corp's SONY PlayStation 5, are exempt.

Additionally, the directive stipulates that devices capable of charging with higher voltages or currents must support USB Power Delivery (USB-PD). This affects brands like OnePlus and Oppo.

The European Commission also permits the sale of new devices without chargers to minimize waste. A graphic on retail boxes will indicate if a charger is included, helping consumers adapt to the new regulations.

It's time for THE charger.



Today, the USB-C becomes officially the common standard for charging electronic devices in the EU.



It means better-charging technology, reduced e-waste, and less fuss to find the chargers you need. #DigitalEU — European Commission (@EU_Commission) December 28, 2024

Why It Matters: The directive also allows devices to retain proprietary charging solutions alongside USB-C ports.

This means that the current MacBook lineup with MagSafe complies, as it supports charging through both Apple Inc.’s AAPL magnetic connector and the EU-approved technology.

While many companies voluntarily embraced USB-C, the legislation applied enough pressure to compel holdouts like Apple to finally incorporate USB-C into their devices.

Despite being a key contributor to the development of the USB-C port, Apple was slow to adopt it for its iPhones.

The company is now facing challenges in markets like India, where similar regulations are being considered.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

