Squid Game Season 3: Everything You Need To Know About The Thrilling Finale Coming In 2025

Netflix's Inc.'s NFLX Squid Game is back in the spotlight with its second season, and fans are buzzing about the third and final season.

Here's everything you need to know about the epic conclusion coming in 2025.

When Is Season 3 Dropping

Good news: You won't have to wait too long! Season 3 is scheduled to premiere in the summer or autumn of 2025. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed he initially planned to tell this story in one season but decided to split it into two.

The second season ended on a massive cliffhanger, setting up an intense final showdown.

Will Justice Finally Be Served

Season 3 will focus on Gi-hun's ongoing fight against the Front Man. In an interview with Variety last month, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like?"

"You’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in season 2," he added.

However, it's not just about the games anymore. Police Officer Jun-ho is still hunting for the mysterious island. Fans might finally learn why his older brother became the Front Man in the first place.

Why It Matters: The second season of Squid Game, released on Dec. 26, 2024, achieved a record-breaking 68 million views, making it the most-watched show in its premiere week in Netflix history.

This surpassed the previous record held by the first season of “Wednesday” in 2022, which had 50.1 million views. The series also ranked number one in 92 countries.

The first season of the show garnered 265.2 million views on Netflix and over 1.65 billion hours of watch time within its initial four weeks.

Investors and analysts will closely examine Netflix’s data to determine whether “Squid Game” can sustain its success beyond the next three weeks as it rises on the company’s all-time rankings.

Price Action: In 2024, Netflix’s stock experienced a remarkable increase of 90.25%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Analyst projections from UBS, Oppenheimer, and Loop Capital have set an average price target of $1,018.33 for Netflix, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%.

Photo courtesy: Netflix