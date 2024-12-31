iPhone 17 To Get Display Upgrade As Apple Finally Ditches 60Hz Technology? New Leak Reiterates Possibility

A new leak reiterates that Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly set to improve the display technology in its upcoming iPhone 17 series.

What Happened: Over the weekend, Weibo-based Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station said that supply chain materials support the rumors of a higher refresh rate for the standard iPhone 17.

Although the exact refresh rate wasn’t specified, earlier reports suggest a 120Hz ProMotion rate, which was previously exclusive to Pro models, might be implemented.

Source: Weibo

ProMotion technology, enabled by low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels, allows for variable refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz.

This technology enhances user experience with smoother scrolling and video playback, and always-on functionality for time, widgets, and notifications on Lock Screens.

Why It Matters: Earlier, Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants indicated that both the standard iPhone 17 and a new model, tentatively named “iPhone 17 Air,” will feature ProMotion displays.

This shift means all four iPhone models in 2025 will have ProMotion, eliminating the 60Hz displays that have been standard in previous base models.

Meanwhile, Novatek’s OLED technology could play a crucial role in the design of the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Leaks regarding iPhone 17 Pro Max suggest that the device could feature 12GB DRAM and upgraded cooling systems. These enhancements, along with improved on-device AI capabilities, are likely to be major selling points for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.