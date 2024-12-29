Galaxy S25 Slim Delayed? Samsung's Sleek New Model Won't Reportedly Be Part Of The First Wave In Early 2025

Samsung Electronics Co.'s SSNLF Galaxy S25 Slim is reportedly not launching alongside the rest of the S25 series in early 2025.

What Happened: The Galaxy S25 Slim, identified as model SM-S937, is absent from the carrier-specific list in the One UI 7 beta, reported Android Authority.

This suggests a later release date, possibly in the second quarter of 2025, rather than its initial expected launch with the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra models.

The Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event, rumored for Jan. 22, 2025.

While the S25 Slim may not be available immediately, the South Korean tech giant might still reveal or tease the device at the upcoming event, the report noted.

Why It Matters: According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series led the market for GenAI-enabled smartphones in the first quarter of 2024.

In the third quarter of 2024, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience (MX) division brought in approximately $21.6 billion in revenue, according to Statista, making it the largest revenue generator for the company.

However, the company is encountering fierce competition from both Apple Inc. and China's Huawei Technologies.

Samsung reported a net income of 9.78 trillion won ($7.1 billion) for the quarter ending in September.

Photo by Karlis Dambrans on Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.