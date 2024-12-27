Apple Halts iPhone 14, iPhone SE Sales In EU: Here's Why

Apple Inc. AAPL has stopped selling its iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and third-generation iPhone SE models across most European Union countries.

What Happened: Apple's decision is a response to new EU regulation requiring USB-C ports for smartphones with wired charging capabilities.

The affected iPhone models have been removed from Apple’s online store in several countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.

The regulation, effective Dec. 28, applies to any iPhone unit placed for sale after that date, even older models. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models comply with the regulation, the iPhone 14 and SE models do not.

See Also: Steve Jobs Knew What MacBook Should Be Like In 1983 — It Took Apple 25 Years To Bring His Vision To Life: With AAPL Stock At Record Highs, Here’s What Analysts Say

Although the UK is not impacted due to its exit from the EU, Northern Ireland remains affected as it participates in the EU’s single market.

Apple began phasing out these models last week, with in-store availability expected to vary as remaining inventory is sold out.

A fourth-generation iPhone SE with a USB-C port is anticipated in March, allowing for a quick return to the EU market.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The EU’s mandate for USB-C ports has been a long time coming. Back in October 2022, Apple confirmed its compliance with the EU’s directive, which requires a standardized charger for consumer electronic devices starting in 2024.

Apple’s senior vice president, Greg Joswiak, acknowledged the necessity to adhere to these regulations.

In September 2023, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series, featuring the much-anticipated USB-C port, during its "Wonderlust" event. This move marked a significant shift for Apple, which had been a major contributor to the development of the USB-C port alongside industry giants like Intel.

Moreover, the EU’s regulatory focus on Apple extends beyond hardware. In September, the European Commission initiated proceedings to ensure Apple’s compliance with interoperability obligations under the Digital Markets Act. This includes granting greater access to third-party developers and businesses.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock