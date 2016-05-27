Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/18/15
Citigroup
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
11/09/15
Morgan Stanley
Downgrades
Overweight
Equal-Weight
90.0
11/09/15
Credit Suisse
Downgrades
Outperform
Neutral
90.0
Headlines
Press Releases
AstraZeneca's ZS-9 Delay Highlights Broader Risk Of Pipeline-Led EPS Growth Outlook
Monica Gerson
Fri, 27 May 2016 07:31:14 -0400
Analyst Sees Relypsa's Valtassa Becoming 'The Standard Of Care,' Initiates With Buy, $63 Target
Monica Gerson
Thu, 17 Dec 2015 09:03:41 -0400
EXCLUSIVE: Relypsa Being Evaluated By 3-4 Potential Acquirers; Sanofi Seen As 'Natural Buyer'
Benzinga News Desk
Fri, 04 Dec 2015 14:14:57 -0400
Benzinga's Top Downgrades
Lisa Levin
Wed, 18 Nov 2015 10:26:46 -0400
Citigroup Downgrades ZS Pharma to Neutral
Hal Lindon
Wed, 18 Nov 2015 08:46:27 -0400
JP Morgan Downgraded ZS Pharma to Neutral
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 09 Nov 2015 11:59:32 -0400
Benzinga's Top Downgrades
Lisa Levin
Mon, 09 Nov 2015 10:15:29 -0400
Why These Two Firms Downgraded ZS Pharma Stock
Monica Gerson
Mon, 09 Nov 2015 09:38:01 -0400
Morgan Stanley Downgrades ZS Pharma to Equal-weight, Raises PT to $90.00
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 09 Nov 2015 06:36:11 -0400
Credit Suisse Downgrades ZS Pharma to Neutral, Raises PT to $90.00
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 09 Nov 2015 06:15:09 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
ZS Pharma Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
Globe Newswire
Dec 09, 2015
ZS Pharma Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
Globe Newswire
Nov 10, 2015
Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of ZS Pharma, Inc.
PRNewswire
Nov 09, 2015
ZS Pharma Announces Positive Interim Results From a Long-Term Safety Study of ZS-9
Globe Newswire
Nov 07, 2015
ZS Pharma Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation of Interim Results From Its Long-Term Safety Study of ZS-9
Globe Newswire
Oct 19, 2015
Critical Alerts For Rite Aid, ZS Pharma inc., Micron, Lumber Liquidators and Freeport-McMoRan Released By InvestorsObserver
PRNewswire
Sep 11, 2015
ZS Pharma Corporate Statement
Globe Newswire
Sep 10, 2015
ZS Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2015 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Globe Newswire
Aug 06, 2015
ZS Pharma Announces FDA Acceptance of ZS-9 New Drug Application
Globe Newswire
Jul 29, 2015
ZS Pharma Names Jeffrey Farrow as Chief Financial Officer
Globe Newswire
Jun 16, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
AstraZeneca's Mistakes Mount
Seeking Alpha
Mar 21, 2017
Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Can Aerie Pharmaceuticals Continue To Rally? Spotlight On OncoMed Pharmaceuticals
Seeking Alpha
Feb 26, 2017
Who's Next After Medivation?
Seeking Alpha
Aug 23, 2016
For The Real Relypsa Puzzle Look Beyond The Takeover
Seeking Alpha
Jul 22, 2016
What To Do With Your Relypsa Winnings
Seeking Alpha
Jul 22, 2016
3 Plausible Buyout Scenarios Within Biotech
Seeking Alpha
Jul 03, 2016
Biotech Forum Daily Digest: M&A Picks Up, Gilead Finally Disappoints! Spotlight On InVivo Therapeutics
Seeking Alpha
Apr 29, 2016
Who Will Buy Relypsa, And At What Price?
Seeking Alpha
Apr 09, 2016
Biotech Daily Forum Digest: Acadia's Victory, Relypsa Bounces Back, Spotlight On Argus
Seeking Alpha
Mar 30, 2016
Biotech Daily Digest: Valeant Casts A Shadow, Celator Soars, Spotlight On Relypsa
Seeking Alpha
Mar 18, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-1.04
-1.41
Rev:
0.00
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
