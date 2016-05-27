Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade ZSPH stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
11/18/15CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral
11/09/15Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight90.0
11/09/15Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral90.0
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2015 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -1.04 -1.41
Rev: 0.00
EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
Rev: