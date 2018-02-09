Read More

Zillow Group provides real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and web-based platforms. In addition, the company has a complementary portfolio of brands and products built to help individuals find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Zillow helps people on each stage of the home lifecycle: renting, buying, selling, financing, and home improvement. The company's main product offerings consist of Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Revenue for the company is derived from its marketplace and display segments. Marketplace revenue comes as a result of advertising sales to mortgage lenders, property managers, and real estate professionals. Revenue from the display segment primarily consists of graphical and mobile web advertising.