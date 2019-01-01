Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zillow Gr beat estimated earnings by 61.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-1.08.

Revenue was up $3.09 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.1, which was followed by a 24.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zillow Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.24 0.24 0.27 EPS Actual -0.95 0.44 0.44 0.41 Revenue Estimate 2.00B 1.28B 1.10B 740.24M Revenue Actual 1.74B 1.31B 1.22B 788.95M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.