ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zillow Gr
(NASDAQ:Z)
37.77
0.83[2.25%]
At close: May 25
37.4501
-0.3199[-0.85%]
After Hours: 7:14PM EDT
Day High/Low36.6 - 38.21
52 Week High/Low34.45 - 124.7
Open / Close36.67 / 37.77
Float / Outstanding- / 246.3M
Vol / Avg.6.5M / 4.6M
Mkt Cap9.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price45.61
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float-

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zillow Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.490

Quarterly Revenue

$4.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.3B

Earnings Recap

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zillow Gr beat estimated earnings by 61.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-1.08.

Revenue was up $3.09 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.1, which was followed by a 24.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zillow Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.24 0.24 0.27
EPS Actual -0.95 0.44 0.44 0.41
Revenue Estimate 2.00B 1.28B 1.10B 740.24M
Revenue Actual 1.74B 1.31B 1.22B 788.95M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zillow Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Zillow Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) reporting earnings?
A

Zillow Gr (Z) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Zillow Gr’s (NASDAQ:Z) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $266.9M, which beat the estimate of $261.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.