Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $54.00 expecting Z to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Zillow Gr maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zillow Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zillow Gr was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zillow Gr (Z) rating was a maintained with a price target of $76.00 to $54.00. The current price Zillow Gr (Z) is trading at is $37.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
