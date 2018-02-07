Market Overview

2/12/18JP MorganMaintainsNeutralNeutral23.0
2/09/18Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight27.0
11/22/17Seaport GlobalDowngradesBuyNeutral0.0

Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.28 0.29 0.01
Rev: 530.05M 545.00M 14.95M
Q2 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-08
Rev:

Valvoline Inc is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial, industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The company has three main segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The Core North America Segment sells lubricants to consumers who do their own maintenance, installer customers, and heavy-duty customers. The Quick Lubes segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market through Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Express Care. The International segment sells Valvoline and other branded products through wholly owned affiliates, joint ventures, and independent distributors. Major Valvoline products include All Climate, DuraBlend, and MaxLife. Revenue is largely derived from lubricant product sales in North America.
