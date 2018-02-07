Read More

Valvoline Inc is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial, industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The company has three main segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The Core North America Segment sells lubricants to consumers who do their own maintenance, installer customers, and heavy-duty customers. The Quick Lubes segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market through Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Express Care. The International segment sells Valvoline and other branded products through wholly owned affiliates, joint ventures, and independent distributors. Major Valvoline products include All Climate, DuraBlend, and MaxLife. Revenue is largely derived from lubricant product sales in North America.