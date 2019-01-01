Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Valvoline
Valvoline Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) was reported by JP Morgan on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting VVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.27% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) was provided by JP Morgan, and Valvoline upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Valvoline, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Valvoline was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Valvoline (VVV) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $36.00. The current price Valvoline (VVV) is trading at is $33.56, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
