Range
3.82 - 4.17
Vol / Avg.
547.1K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.72 - 10.13
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.17
P/E
-
Shares
759.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Cazoo Group Ltd transforms the car buying experience for consumers across the UK and Europe. It aims to make buying a car an easy experience, where consumers can simply and seamlessly purchase, finance, or subscribe to a car entirely online for either delivery or collection in less time.

Cazoo Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cazoo Gr (CZOO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cazoo Gr (NYSE: CZOO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cazoo Gr's (CZOO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cazoo Gr (CZOO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cazoo Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Cazoo Gr (CZOO)?

A

The stock price for Cazoo Gr (NYSE: CZOO) is $3.84 last updated Today at 5:41:49 PM.

Q

Does Cazoo Gr (CZOO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cazoo Gr.

Q

When is Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) reporting earnings?

A

Cazoo Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Cazoo Gr (CZOO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cazoo Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Cazoo Gr (CZOO) operate in?

A

Cazoo Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.