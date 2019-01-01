ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Valvoline
(NYSE:VVV)
33.56
0.68[2.07%]
At close: May 27
33.51
-0.0500[-0.15%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low32.89 - 33.57
52 Week High/Low26.7 - 37.97
Open / Close32.96 / 33.51
Float / Outstanding177.6M / 178.2M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap6B
P/E14.08
50d Avg. Price30.65
Div / Yield0.5/1.49%
Payout Ratio21.01
EPS0.45
Total Float177.6M

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), Dividends

Valvoline issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Valvoline generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.55%

Annual Dividend

$0.5

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Valvoline Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Valvoline (VVV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valvoline. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Valvoline (VVV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Valvoline ($VVV) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Valvoline (VVV) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Valvoline (VVV) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Valvoline (VVV) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)?
A

Valvoline has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Valvoline (VVV) was $0.13 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.