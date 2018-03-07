Read More

Vertex Energy Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The company's operating business segments are Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. In Black Oil division, the company aggregates and sells used motor oil. The company collects used oil from businesses such as oil change service stations, automotive repair shops, petroleum refineries, and petrochemical manufacturing operations. Through its Refining and Marketing division, the company aggregates used motor oil, petroleum distillates, transmix and other off-specification chemical products. Through its Recovery division, the company generates solutions for the proper recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams.