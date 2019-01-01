Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vertex Energy
The latest price target for Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting VTNR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.71% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Vertex Energy initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vertex Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vertex Energy was filed on December 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vertex Energy (VTNR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price Vertex Energy (VTNR) is trading at is $14.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
