Range
31.21 - 32.61
Vol / Avg.
7.6K/7K
Div / Yield
0.96/3.07%
52 Wk
25.36 - 37.7
Mkt Cap
137.6M
Payout Ratio
27.51
Open
32.61
P/E
8.97
EPS
0.36
Shares
4.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 4:04PM
Adams Resources & Energy Inc is mainly engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, and oil and gas exploration and production. The company operates through three business segments namely, crude oil marketing, which involves the sale and delivery of crude oil purchased either directly from producers or from others on the open market; Transportation, transports liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk on a "for hire" basis throughout the continental U.S., and into Canada and Mexico; and Pipeline and Storage Segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

Adams Resources & Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adams Resources & Energy (AE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX: AE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adams Resources & Energy's (AE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adams Resources & Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Adams Resources & Energy (AE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adams Resources & Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Adams Resources & Energy (AE)?

A

The stock price for Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX: AE) is $31.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adams Resources & Energy (AE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Adams Resources & Energy (AE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) reporting earnings?

A

Adams Resources & Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Adams Resources & Energy (AE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adams Resources & Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Adams Resources & Energy (AE) operate in?

A

Adams Resources & Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.