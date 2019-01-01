Adams Resources & Energy Inc is mainly engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, and oil and gas exploration and production. The company operates through three business segments namely, crude oil marketing, which involves the sale and delivery of crude oil purchased either directly from producers or from others on the open market; Transportation, transports liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk on a "for hire" basis throughout the continental U.S., and into Canada and Mexico; and Pipeline and Storage Segment.