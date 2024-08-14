Why Serve Robotics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. SERV rose sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.
Serve Robotics reported quarterly losses of 27 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of 25 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $468.375 thousand which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $400.000 thousand.
Serve Robotics shares jumped 14% to $11.82 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY rose 80.7% to $1.52 in today's pre-market trading after the company was granted a U.S. Patent for tracking and analysis of drivers within a fleet of vehicles.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. CDT gained 40.7% to $0.1934 in pre-market trading after falling 19% on Tuesday.
- Nuburu, Inc. BURU gained 19.5% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 12% on Tuesday.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR jumped 16% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Tuesday. Vertex Energy, last week, reported mixed second-quarter financial results.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB gained 15.5% to $1.04 in pre-market trading. Revelation Biosciences, last week, posted a second-quarter GAAP loss of $5.13 per share.
- Nkarta, Inc. NKTX gained 15.4% to $5.74 in pre-market trading as the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Laser Photonics Corporation LASE gained 12.5% to $3.78 after tumbling over 22% on Tuesday.
- Snail, Inc. SNAL shares rose 8.7% to $0.8899 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.
- Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN gained 6.7% to $22.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results and said Hongyi Zhou has resigned as Director and Chairman of Board for personal reasons.
Losers
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares declined 38.2% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of a 2 million unit offering at $1 per unit.
- Bionomics Limited BNOX declined 27.3% to $0.44 in pre-market trading.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA shares declined 23.2% to $0.2840 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Tuesday.
- Santech Holdings Limited STEC shares dipped 20.5% to $0.2050 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Tuesday.
- Alternus Clean Energy Inc ALCE fell 17.1% to $0.19 in today's pre-market trading.
- Ouster, Inc. OUST shares fell 16.9% to $9.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results and issued weak third-quarter revenue guidance.
- QuickLogic Corporation QUIK shares fell 16.2% to $7.89 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.
- WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY fell 15.5% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Tuesday.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE shares fell 15.5% to $0.4055 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU fell 13.5% to $5.23 pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.
