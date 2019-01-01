Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Vertex Energy beat estimated earnings by 185.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $17.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 6.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vertex Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 -0.10 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.15 0.11 -0.38 0.01 Revenue Estimate 29.37M 53.83M 53.48M 48.65M Revenue Actual 30.96M 28.97M 65.19M 58.08M

