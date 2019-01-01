ñol

Vertex Energy
(NASDAQ:VTNR)
14.56
0.41[2.90%]
At close: May 27
14.57
0.0100[0.07%]
After Hours: 7:27PM EDT
Day High/Low13.79 - 14.71
52 Week High/Low3.3 - 16.2
Open / Close14.01 / 14.56
Float / Outstanding55.9M / 64.6M
Vol / Avg.3.2M / 4.6M
Mkt Cap940.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.37
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.08
Total Float55.9M

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Vertex Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.120

Quarterly Revenue

$40.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$40.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vertex Energy beat estimated earnings by 185.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $17.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 6.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vertex Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 -0.10 -0.01
EPS Actual -0.15 0.11 -0.38 0.01
Revenue Estimate 29.37M 53.83M 53.48M 48.65M
Revenue Actual 30.96M 28.97M 65.19M 58.08M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Vertex Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) reporting earnings?
A

Vertex Energy (VTNR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.08, which missed the estimate of $-0.03.

Q
What were Vertex Energy’s (NASDAQ:VTNR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $36.9M, which beat the estimate of $32M.

