Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VMEM stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/16/15
Maxim Group
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
2.0
8/28/15
Deutsche Bank
Maintains
Hold
2.3
3/06/15
Barclays
Maintains
Equal-Weight
5.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Worst Performing Industries For December 9, 2016
Lisa Levin
Fri, 09 Dec 2016 14:57:27 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Lows
Lisa Levin
Fri, 14 Oct 2016 10:55:35 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Lows
Lisa Levin
Mon, 19 Sep 2016 10:27:09 -0400
4 Stocks Moving In After-Hours: Clinical Trials, Earnings & New Product Lines
Javier Hasse
Wed, 14 Sep 2016 17:35:21 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down Over 200 Points; Finisar Shares Surge Following Strong Results
Monica Gerson
Fri, 09 Sep 2016 11:53:26 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Kroger Lowers FY Forecast
Monica Gerson
Fri, 09 Sep 2016 10:06:37 -0400
Violin Memory Reports Q2 Adj. EPS $(0.59) vs $(0.56) Est., Sales $7.5M vs $11M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 08 Sep 2016 16:04:39 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For September 8, 2016
Monica Gerson
Thu, 08 Sep 2016 04:19:43 -0400
GlobalLogic Selected as Key Strategic Partner by Violin Memory to Expand Company's R&D
Charles Gross
Tue, 09 Aug 2016 05:04:07 -0400
After-Hours Gainers: VHC Up 15.84%, CADC 7.33%, VMEM 1.01%, RYI 2.79%
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 25 Jul 2016 16:42:09 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Violin Memory to OTCQX
PRNewswire
Oct 28, 2016
Clinton Group And Imation Corp. To Provide Notice Of Its Intention To Nominate Three Candidates For The Board Of Violin Memory
PRNewswire
Jan 08, 2016
Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Poised to be Disruptive to the Enterprise Storage Market According to TechTarget Research
Business Wire
Dec 10, 2015
TechTarget Research Releases Pure Storage Pre-IPO Research Report which Shows Over 60% of Companies Plan to Use All Flash Arrays by 2017
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2015
Clinton Group Sends Letter To Violin Memory Board Of Directors
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2015
Violin Memory and Arrow Electronics Sign North America Distribution Deal
Business Wire
Apr 07, 2015
Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Violin Memory, Inc. (VMEM) on Behalf of Shareholders
Newswire
Jan 20, 2015
Violin Memory Selects Walt & Company for U.S. PR
Newswire
Nov 25, 2014
Violin Memory Announces Proposed Offering of $95 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
Business Wire
Sep 18, 2014
GSV Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2014 Results of Operations
Globe Newswire
Aug 07, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Violin Memory pursues Chapter 11 reorganization, sale; shares -46%
Seeking Alpha
Dec 14, 2016
Nimble Storage: Performance That Should Quiet The Competitive Concerns
Seeking Alpha
Sep 26, 2016
Violin Memory issues going concern warning; revenue, margin, expenditure and financing obstacles cited
Seeking Alpha
Sep 14, 2016
Violin Memory +10%; releases new flash arrays amid share dive
Seeking Alpha
Sep 14, 2016
Violin Memory -38% following highly adverse Q2
Seeking Alpha
Sep 09, 2016
Violin Memory: Bankruptcy Bound
Seeking Alpha
Sep 09, 2016
Violin Memory: The End Is Near
Seeking Alpha
Sep 09, 2016
Violin Memory's (VMEM) CEO Kevin DeNuccio on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Sep 08, 2016
Violin Memory misses by $0.03, misses on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Sep 08, 2016
Notable earnings after Thursday's close
Seeking Alpha
Sep 07, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.56
-0.59
Rev:
11.00M
7.50M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products