Sector:
Industry:
8.260
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
8.26
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
7.5 - 16
50 Day Moving Avg.
8.39
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
101.19M
Market Cap
835.81M
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
10/11/17
Barclays
Maintains
Overweight
15.0
2/21/17
Morgan Stanley
Downgrades
Overweight
Equal-Weight
0.0
10/28/16
Cowen & Co.
Upgrades
Market Perform
Outperform
Volaris Reported Late Monday February Passenger Growth Up 12% YoY
Eddie Staley
Tue, 06 Mar 2018 09:29:27 -0400
Volaris Late Wed. Reported Q4 Earnings $0.28/ADS vs $0.21 Est., Sales $336M vs $347.46M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 22 Feb 2018 10:37:54 -0400
Volaris Reports Jan. Traffic: ASMs Up 5.5 YoY, RPMs Up 0.4%, Passengers Down 2.1%
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 09 Feb 2018 10:49:14 -0400
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Shares Up 8.97% Following News Of Partnership With Frontier Airlines
Hal Lindon
Tue, 16 Jan 2018 16:13:44 -0400
Volaris and Frontier Partner to Offer More Flights Between Mexico and the United States
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 16 Jan 2018 09:16:48 -0400
Volaris Reports Dec. Traffic: RPMs Up 3.1%, ASMs Up 7.8%, Load Factor Down 3.7 Points
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 05 Jan 2018 08:32:06 -0400
Volaris Reports Obtained Foreign Air Carrier Permit In US For Costa Rican Operations
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 19 Dec 2017 09:41:09 -0400
Watch Shares of Volaris After it Earlier Reported November Traffic Statistics
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 07 Dec 2017 09:26:28 -0400
Volaris Reports Q3 Sales $0.04 Pesos vs $0.72 Pesos In Prior Year Period
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 25 Oct 2017 07:17:16 -0400
Volaris Reports Aug. Traffic: RPMs Up 5.1%, ASMs Up 6.6%, Passengers Up 2.2%
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 07 Sep 2017 07:33:02 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Volaris Reports February 2018 Traffic Results, Passenger Growth of 12% and Load Factor of 82%
Business Wire
Mar 05, 2018
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV Class A to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Feb 22, 2018
Volaris Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results: 8% Net Income Margin and Cash Flow Generation
Business Wire
Feb 21, 2018
Volaris Reports January 2018 Traffic Results
Business Wire
Feb 08, 2018
WORLD'S FIRST ULTRA LOW-COST AIRLINE CODESHARE AGREEMENT ANNOUNCED BETWEEN TWO BRANDS: U.S.-BASED FRONTIER AIRLINES AND MEXICO'S VOLARIS
Globe Newswire
Jan 16, 2018
Volaris and Frontier Airlines Sign Codeshare Agreement
Business Wire
Jan 16, 2018
Volaris Reports December and Full Year 2017 Traffic Results
Business Wire
Jan 05, 2018
Volaris Obtains Foreign Air Carrier Permit in the United States of America for its Costa Rican Operations
Business Wire
Dec 19, 2017
Volaris Reports November 2017 Traffic Results, Passenger Growth of 10%, Load Factor of 84%
Business Wire
Dec 06, 2017
Volaris Commits to 80 A320neo Family Aircraft
Business Wire
Nov 15, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Volaris reports strong traffic growth in February
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
Oakmark Intl Small Cap Buys GrandVision NV, Salvatore Ferragamo SpA, IWG PLC, Sells MTU Aero ...
GuruFocus
Feb 27, 2018
Tiger Management Buys eBay, IQVIA, Comcast
GuruFocus
Feb 26, 2018
Transports Weekly Snapshot - Here We Go Again
Seeking Alpha
Feb 26, 2018
Volaris Aviation (VLRS) CEO Enrique Beltranena on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
Volaris Aviation beats by $0.08, misses on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
Transports Weekly Snapshot - Broader Markets Retake The Lead
Seeking Alpha
Jan 28, 2018
Volaris: Short-Term Challenges, Long-Term Strength
Seeking Alpha
Jan 23, 2018
Transports Weekly Snapshot - Subdued Performance As Broader Markets Continue To Rally
Seeking Alpha
Jan 21, 2018
Transports Weekly Snapshot - That Was Quick, Transports Take Control
Seeking Alpha
Jan 15, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.21
0.28
0.07
Rev:
347.46M
336.00M
-11.46M
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-04-19
Rev:
Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is an ultra-low-cost air carrier company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services in Mexico and the United States.
