Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Controladora Vuela
Controladora Vuela Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) was reported by Barclays on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting VLRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.50% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) was provided by Barclays, and Controladora Vuela maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Controladora Vuela, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Controladora Vuela was filed on February 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Controladora Vuela (VLRS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $27.00. The current price Controladora Vuela (VLRS) is trading at is $15.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
