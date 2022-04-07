 Skip to main content

CDB Aviation Inks Sale, Leaseback Agreement With Volaris For Five Airbus Aircraft
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 12:47pm   Comments
  • CDB Aviation entered into a new sale and leaseback agreement with its existing customer, Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV (NYSE: VLRS) (Volaris), for a fleet of five Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) aircraft. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • CDB Aviation is an Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CDB Leasing).
  • This agreement brings the number of CDB Aviation aircraft on lease to Volaris to thirteen aircraft.
  • Four aircraft were already delivered, with further nine planes to be delivered by Q4 of 2024.
  • Price Action: VLRS shares are trading lower by 1.55% at $18.16, and EADSY is lower by 1.52% at $27.77 on the last check Thursday.

