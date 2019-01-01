Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-0.420
Quarterly Revenue
$567M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$566M
Earnings History
Controladora Vuela Questions & Answers
When is Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) reporting earnings?
Controladora Vuela (VLRS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.29, which missed the estimate of $-0.03.
What were Controladora Vuela’s (NYSE:VLRS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $334M, which beat the estimate of $324M.
