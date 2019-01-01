ñol

Controladora Vuela
(NYSE:VLRS)
15.385
0.125[0.82%]
At close: May 27
15.38
-0.0050[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low15.36 - 16
52 Week High/Low12.4 - 23.58
Open / Close15.56 / 15.38
Float / Outstanding- / 115.6M
Vol / Avg.377.6K / 617.8K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E19.8
50d Avg. Price16.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.42
Total Float-

Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Controladora Vuela reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$-0.420

Quarterly Revenue

$567M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$566M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Controladora Vuela using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Controladora Vuela Questions & Answers

Q
When is Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) reporting earnings?
A

Controladora Vuela (VLRS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.29, which missed the estimate of $-0.03.

Q
What were Controladora Vuela’s (NYSE:VLRS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $334M, which beat the estimate of $324M.

