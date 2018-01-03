Market Overview

Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
1/03/18Keefe Bruyette & WoodsUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform0.0
9/01/17DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnNeutral13.0
8/04/16Keefe Bruyette & WoodsMaintainsMarket Perform8.0

Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.21 0.23 0.02
Rev: 27.90M 27.57M -330.00K
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-25
Rev:

Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp Inc is a registered bank holding company registered in the United States. The company conducts a service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries. It provides consumer and commercial banking products such as demand, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts as well as commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking, safe deposit operations, trust services, wealth management services and additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, corporates, small-medium enterprises. The company's revenue consists of interest, commission, fees and other income.
