Old Second Bancorp Inc is a registered bank holding company registered in the United States. The company conducts a service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries. It provides consumer and commercial banking products such as demand, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts as well as commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking, safe deposit operations, trust services, wealth management services and additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, corporates, small-medium enterprises. The company's revenue consists of interest, commission, fees and other income.