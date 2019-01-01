Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Old Second Bancorp
Old Second Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) was reported by Raymond James on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting OSBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.58% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) was provided by Raymond James, and Old Second Bancorp maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Old Second Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Old Second Bancorp was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $18.00. The current price Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) is trading at is $15.44, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
