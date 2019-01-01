QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
35.62 - 36.16
Vol / Avg.
32.6K/66.5K
Div / Yield
0.68/1.89%
52 Wk
31.57 - 42.89
Mkt Cap
749.7M
Payout Ratio
19.14
Open
36.09
P/E
11.88
EPS
0.75
Shares
21M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 3:26PM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 9:08AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Bancshares Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers various products and services such as deposit, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits account for individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. It also provides commercial and personal loans, including secured and unsecured loans, consumer loans, and loans for business expansion and purchase of equipment and machinery, and residential mortgage loans. The bank renders services like financial and wealth management, online internet banking, voice response telephone inquiry, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, and mobile deposit, and others. It operates in the Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding company segments.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7500.760 0.0100
REV40.710M39.757M-953.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Bancshares (FBMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Bancshares's (FBMS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Bancshares (FBMS) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) was reported by DA Davidson on June 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.50 expecting FBMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.75% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Bancshares (FBMS)?

A

The stock price for First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) is $35.67 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does First Bancshares (FBMS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) reporting earnings?

A

First Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is First Bancshares (FBMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Bancshares (FBMS) operate in?

A

First Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.