|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.750
|0.760
|0.0100
|REV
|40.710M
|39.757M
|-953.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Bancshares’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI), Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC).
The latest price target for First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) was reported by DA Davidson on June 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.50 expecting FBMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.75% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) is $35.67 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
First Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Bancshares.
First Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.