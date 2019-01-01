First Bancshares Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers various products and services such as deposit, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits account for individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. It also provides commercial and personal loans, including secured and unsecured loans, consumer loans, and loans for business expansion and purchase of equipment and machinery, and residential mortgage loans. The bank renders services like financial and wealth management, online internet banking, voice response telephone inquiry, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, and mobile deposit, and others. It operates in the Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding company segments.