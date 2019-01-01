QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Premier Financial Corp is a financial holding company that operates as a community banking and financial services corporation. It offers a broad range of financial services through its subsidiaries including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, real estate mortgage loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, home equity loans, and trust and wealth management services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7600.690 -0.0700
REV57.470M57.202M-268.000K

Premier Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Financial (PFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ: PFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Premier Financial's (PFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Premier Financial (PFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Premier Financial (NASDAQ: PFC) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Financial (PFC)?

A

The stock price for Premier Financial (NASDAQ: PFC) is $29.48 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Premier Financial (PFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Premier Financial (PFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Financial (PFC) operate in?

A

Premier Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.